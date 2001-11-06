Kiefer Sutherland stars as Jack Bauer in this unique television series in which the entire season takes place in one day, with each of the 24 episodes covering one hour and told in real time.more
Kiefer Sutherland stars as Jack Bauer in this unique television s...More
Starring: Kiefer SutherlandMary Lynn RajskubCherry Jones
Creators: Joel SurnowRobert Cochran
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Kiefer Sutherland stars as Jack Bauer in this unique television series in which the entire season takes place in one day, with each of the 24 episodes covering one hour and told in real time.
About this Show
24
Kiefer Sutherland stars as Jack Bauer in this unique television series in which the entire season takes place in one day, with each of the 24 episodes covering one hour and told in real time.