6 seasons available (62 episodes)

The FloorThe Floor

Hosted by Rob Lowe, "The Floor" is the ultimate trivia battle in which 81 contestants stand on 81 squares on a massive game show floor, competing for a whopping grand prize.more

Hosted by Rob Lowe, "The Floor" is the ultimate trivia battle in ...More

Starring: Rob Lowe

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  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
The Floor Season 6 First Look
A Championship Season
The Floor Returns
Season 4 First Look

About this Show

The Floor

Hosted by Rob Lowe, "The Floor" is the ultimate trivia battle in which 81 contestants stand on 81 squares on a massive game show floor, competing for a whopping grand prize.

Starring: Rob Lowe

TVPGGame ShowsRealityTV Series2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

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