Lie to Me

TV14 • Drama, Crime, Legal • TV Series • 2009

When you scratch your chin, wring your hands, wrinkle your nose or swallow too much, Dr. Cal Lightman (Roth) knows you’re lying. He doesn’t just think...more

When you scratch your chin, wring your hands, wrinkle your nose or swallow too much, Dr. Cal Lightman (Roth) knows you’re lying. He doesn’t just think...more

Episodes
Season123
Episode 1

In the Red

Lightman tries to prevent a bank robbery.
Episode 2

The Royal We

Exoneration leads to reconciliation.
Episode 3

Dirty Loyal

The Lightman Group examines police profiling techniques.
Episode 4

Double Blind

While vetting an art museum staff for security leaks prior to a major exhibition, Lightman meets a beautiful woman who entangles him in a game of cat-and-mouse.
Episode 5

The Canary's Song

Lightman risks his life to investigate a coal mine explosion.
Episode 6

Beyond Belief

Lightman investigates a manipulative self-help guru.
Episode 7

Veronica

Putting together a memory could fracture a life.
Episode 8

Smoked

Lightman works to fulfill a dying man’s wish.
Episode 9

Funhouse

Lightman is called to a mental hospital to determine if a patient is being held against his will.
Episode 10

Rebound

Lightman is hired by a wealthy woman to do a background check on her new boyfriend, so he digs deep into the man's past to find out the truth about this social chameleon.
Episode 11

Saved

Lightman is hired to investigate a fatal traffic accident.
Episode 12

Gone

Lightman investigates a child-abduction case.
Episode 13

Killer App

The Lightman Group investigates the death of the founder of a social network.

