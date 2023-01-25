Original • 2 seasons available (16 episodes)

ExtraordinaryExtraordinary

Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she’s being left behind. Luckily, Jen’s flatmates – Carrie, Kash, and a mysterious stray – keep her from falling into a well of self-pity. Adrift in a big, confusing world, and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.more

Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a s...More

Starring: Máiréad TyersSofia OxenhamBilal Hasna

Creator: Emma Moran

TVMAInternationalDramaSitcomComedyTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Show

Extraordinary

Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she’s being left behind. Luckily, Jen’s flatmates – Carrie, Kash, and a mysterious stray – keep her from falling into a well of self-pity. Adrift in a big, confusing world, and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.

Starring: Máiréad TyersSofia OxenhamBilal HasnaLuke RollasonShaun Mason

Creator: Emma Moran

TVMAInternationalDramaSitcomComedyTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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