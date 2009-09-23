11 seasons available (250 episodes)

Modern FamilyModern Family

Today's American families come in all shapes and sizes. The cookie cutter mold of man + wife + 2.5 kids is a thing of the past, as it becomes quickly apparent in the bird's eye view of ABC's half-hour comedy, which takes an honest and often hilarious look at the composition and complexity of modern family life.more

Today's American families come in all shapes and sizes. The cooki...More

Starring: Ed O'NeillJulie BowenTy Burrell

TV14FamilySitcomComedyTV Series2009
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesFizboGuest StarsMemorable MomentsExtrasDetails
FizboTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2009)
Princess PartyTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2011)
Send Out the ClownsTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2012)
Finding FizboTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2017)
ParisTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2020)
Great ExpectationsTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2009)
Fifteen PercentTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2010)
Moon LandingTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2010)
Slow Down Your NeighborsTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2011)
Princess PartyTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2011)
The Musical ManTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2011)
TreehouseTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2011)
Me? Jealous?TVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2012)
Mistery DateTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2012)
Best MenTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2013)
The Wow FactorTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2013)
Flip FlopTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2013)
Career DayTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2013)
The HelpTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2013)
The Wedding, Part 1TVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2014)
The Wedding, Part 2TVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2014)
Valentine's Day 4: Twisted SisterTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2015)
BlindsidedTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2016)
Brushes With CelebrityTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2017)
Torn Between Two LoversTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2018)
Family PortraitTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2010)
The Old WagonTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2010)
Party CrasherTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2013)
The Wedding, Part 1TVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2014)
The Wedding, Part 2TVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2014)
American SkyperTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2015)
Crazy TrainTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2016)
Frank's WeddingTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2017)
The GraduatesTV14 • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2017)
A Year of BirthdaysTVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2019)
Finale Part 1/Finale Part 2TVPG • Family, Sitcom • Episode (2020)
The Cast of Modern Family Looks Back at Season 1
Alex and Arvin Accidentally Kiss
All the Dunphy Kids are Moving Out
Behind the Scenes: Eric Stonestreet on Fizbo the Clown
Behind the Scenes: The Dunphys Were Involved in Sarah Hyland's Proposal
Gloria Struggles with Working Mom Guilt
Jay Looks Back on the Time with His Family
Mitch and Cam Are Moving to Missouri
Mitchell and Claire's Ice Skating Routine
The Modern Family Ending
Jay and Manny's Blind Wine Tasting
Mitch and Cam Panic Over the New Baby
Phil and Claire at the Grandparents Table
Alex and Haley Run Into Haley's Ex
Lily Tells Mitch and Cam They Might Be Too Old for Another Baby
Claire Has a Job Interview While Stuck in a Staircase
Are Mitch and Cam Going to Adopt Again?
Gloria Finds the Family Has a Lot of Excuses
Jay Gets Emotional After Too Much Back Pain Medicine
Fizbo vs. Fizbeau
Mitchell Eats His Nemesis
Phil Steals Claire's Parisian Paramour
Alex and Jay Both Fire Margaret Within Two Minutes
Manny's One-Man Show
Phil Doesn't Want to Go to Space
Jay Is Impressed by Joe's Salesmanship
Phil Carries on His Father's "Business"
When Inventions Go Terribly Wrong
David Beckham and Courteney Cox Are Looking for...Luke and Manny?
Phil Just Wants to Taste the Slider
Cam Dispenses Some Farm Justice
Gloria Tell's Phil He's Too Sensitive
Jay Brings Home a Date for Manny
Meet Claire's Mother, the Lime Tree
Cam Once Faked a Breakup
Is Phil a Jay?
Phil Relives a Painful Aviation Memory with Jay
Gloria Gets Busted on Her Secret Baptism for the Twins
Mitchell's Mascot Melee
Alex Gets Dumped Over Accidental Nudes
Manny Teaches Jay a Sweet Lesson About Kids
Phil's Epic Halloween Prank on Claire
Jay Feels Neglected at Home
Mitchell and Cam Give Lily a Creepy Pep Talk
Phil "Sweeney Todds" Gil Thorpe
Jay Finds Gloria's Sister Sonia a New Man
Mitchell and Cam Come Clean About Their Self-Improvement Lies
Cam Is Jealous of Mitchell's Relationship with Their Smart Fridge
Claire Fakes Being Sick to Avoid Her Family
Phil's Afraid Gloria Has "Snapped"
Cam Interrogates his Students Over a Clown Figurine
The Dunphys' New Normal
Gloria Helps Manny Win Back Sherry
Manny Proposes to Sherry on His Birthday
Phil's 50th Birthday Party Goes Off the Rails
Phil's Attempt to Brag Falls Short
Haley and Dylan's Modern Family Wedding
Haley and Dylan's Small, Intimate Wedding Gets a Little (Well, a Lot) Bigger
The Modern Family Wedding Goes Off the Rails
Cam's Overtired Outburst
Claire Is Afraid of Lily
Jay Freezes up on TV
Cam and Mitch Call for Backup on Lily's First Period
Sleep-Deprived Phil's Video Shoot for a Home Listing
Dylan Doesn't Feel Welcome at the Baby Shower
The Viral Video of Manny Yelling at Phil on the Set of Their Movie
Phil and Pepper Become Friends, La La Land-Style
Gloria, Phil, and Joe Audition as a Family
Mitchell and Cam Confront Lily Over a Nudie Mag
Claire Is Worried About Haley and Dylan's New Place

About this Show

Modern Family

Today's American families come in all shapes and sizes. The cookie cutter mold of man + wife + 2.5 kids is a thing of the past, as it becomes quickly apparent in the bird's eye view of ABC's half-hour comedy, which takes an honest and often hilarious look at the composition and complexity of modern family life.

Starring: Ed O'NeillJulie BowenTy BurrellSofía VergaraJesse Tyler Ferguson

TV14FamilySitcomComedyTV Series2009
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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