Hulu respects your privacy. Your trust is important to us and we are committed to providing you with meaningful choices with respect to the information we collect from or about you. Beginning January 1, 2020, the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (the “CCPA”) provides California residents with certain rights with respect to their personal information, including the right to opt out of certain disclosures of personal information as explained below.

Hulu collects information from or about you, including personal information, when you use the Hulu services as described in our Privacy Policy. If you are a registered user of the Hulu services, we may disclose certain information we collect about you for purposes that may be considered a “sale” under the CCPA. For example, we may disclose information to advertising partners, advertising technology companies, and companies that perform advertising-related services in order to provide you with more relevant advertising tailored to your interests on the Hulu services. We may also disclose to our content programmers information about you, which may help personalize your experience and the content and ads you see on Hulu as well as other platforms and services, as further described in our Privacy Policy.

Under the CCPA, you have the right to opt out of the “sale” of your personal information. We provide this right, subject to a verifiable consumer request, to account holders regarding personal information collected by us in connection with your account, including any profiles. To exercise this right, log into your account on the Hulu website, go to “Privacy and Settings” in your account settings, click on "California Privacy Rights", and follow the instructions under “Right to Opt Out”. You will be required to verify your request via your Hulu account credentials and/or by other means. You can also call our toll-free number at 855-738-6978 to speak with one of our representatives.

You may designate an authorized agent to make a request on your behalf. Please click here to make a request as an authorized agent.

If you are not a registered user of the Hulu services, we have limited information about you and do not “sell” your information as described above. However, you have choices regarding how third parties may collect and use data about you from the Hulu services as described below.

Please note that this opt-out will apply on a going forward basis with respect to our disclosure of information. Even if you opt out, you will continue to receive ads on Hulu, which may not be as tailored to your interests.

In addition to providing you the ability to opt out of the “sale” of your personal information under CCPA as described above, you have additional controls and choices with respect to the collection and use of your information by third parties:

Some of the third parties that collect information from or about you on the Hulu services in order to provide more relevant advertising to you participate in the Digital Advertising Alliance (“DAA”) Self-Regulatory Program for Online Behavioral Advertising and/or may be members of the Network Advertising Initiative (“NAI”). To make choices about the use of information from or about you for online behavioral or interest-based advertising on websites (desktop and mobile browsers), please visit the DAA and the NAI. You may also use the opt-out mechanism in the “About Ads” link at the bottom of the Hulu website.

To make choices about online behavioral or interest-based advertising within mobile applications, you can download the DAA’s AppChoices application from your mobile device at www.aboutads.info/appchoices or from your device’s app store.

The Hulu services may feature Nielsen proprietary measurement software, enabling you to contribute to market research, such as Nielsen TV Ratings. To learn more about your choices with regard to Nielsen measurement software on the Hulu website and within our mobile applications, please see the Nielsen Digital Measurement Privacy Policy. We may also feature Nielsen measurement software such as Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings ("DAR") when you stream Hulu on your television through streaming media players, smart TVs, Chromecast, Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and similar devices. Nielsen DAR measures the performance of ad campaigns viewed on Hulu. To opt out of Nielsen DAR on these devices, please visit the Hulu website on your computer and click "Manage Nielsen Measurement" on the “Your Account” page.

For more information about these and additional controls and choices available to you, please see Section 6 of our Privacy Policy.

If you have any questions regarding Hulu’s data sharing practices, please feel free to email us at privacy@hulu.com.