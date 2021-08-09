A half-hour comedy that follows four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma as they steal, rob and save to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.more
A half-hour comedy that follows four Indigenous teenagers in rura...More
Starring: D'Pharaoh Woon-A-TaiDevery JacobsPaulina Jewel Alexis
Creators: Sterlin HarjoTaika Waititi
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A half-hour comedy that follows four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma as they steal, rob and save to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.
About this Show
Reservation Dogs
A half-hour comedy that follows four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma as they steal, rob and save to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.