Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

The Girl From PlainvilleThe Girl From Plainville

“The Girl From Plainville” is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.more

“The Girl From Plainville” is inspired by the true story of Miche...More

Starring: Elle FanningChloë SevignyColton Ryan

TVMADramaCrimeTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Becoming Michelle Featurette
The Girl from Plainville Trailer
Sneak Peek: Talking Is Healing
Distorted Connections
Inside the Series
Sneak Peek: Blank Spaces
Sneak Peek: Can’t Fight This Feeling
Sneak Peek: Teenage Dirtbag
Date Announcement

About this Show

The Girl From Plainville

“The Girl From Plainville” is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Starring: Elle FanningChloë SevignyColton RyanCara BuonoKai Lennox

TVMADramaCrimeTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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