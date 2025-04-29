Polyfamily

"Polyfamily" follows a polyamorous quad who are redefining what it means to be a family. Married couple Taya and Sean are dating a second married couple, Alysia and Tyler. Together, they all live under one roof and raise their four kids. With the notion that a singular person cannot satisfy all of one's needs, their polyamorous family supports each other in different ways. To make it work, they have strict rules and structures to keep their jealousies at bay. With a new baby on the way though, their world is about to be turned upside down. This season, the quad will face new challenges. They must work to legally solidify their nontraditional family and attempt to adopt all five kids. Both Sean and Tyler struggle to co-exist as dads, and emotions run high when they accidentally find out the paternity of their newest child. Alysia tries to reconnect with her family, who does not approve of their polyamorous lifestyle. Taya keeps the quad together, but a new romantic temptation threatens to test the strength of this family.