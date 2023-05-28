Canadians searching for their soulmates open up their farms to a select group of urban singles; the daters must immerse themselves in a series of challenges, group activities, and intimate dates with the goal of finding their one true love.more
Canadians searching for their soulmates open up their farms to a ...More
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Canadians searching for their soulmates open up their farms to a select group of urban singles; the daters must immerse themselves in a series of challenges, group activities, and intimate dates with the goal of finding their one true love.
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Farming for Love Canada
Canadians searching for their soulmates open up their farms to a select group of urban singles; the daters must immerse themselves in a series of challenges, group activities, and intimate dates with the goal of finding their one true love.