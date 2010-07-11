The Glades

A&E's dramatic series The Glades follows Jim Longworth, an attractive, brilliant, yet hard to get along with homicide detective from Chicago. Longworth relocates to the sleepy, middle of nowhere town of Palm Glade, Florida, where the sunshine and golf are plentiful and crime is seemingly at a minimum. Only this town outside the Florida Everglades isn’t quite as idyllic as he thought, as he finds people keep turning up murdered. Each case pulls Longworth off the golf course and reluctantly into his element as one of the sharpest homicide detectives to wear a badge. Between practicing his short game and trying to solve countless homicide cases, Longworth’s transition to his new surroundings is a bit more difficult than expected. He’s realizing the skies in this new town are always sunny . . . with a chance of homicide.