The Glades

TV14 • Legal, Crime, Drama • TV Series • 2010

A&E's dramatic series The Glades follows Jim Longworth, an attractive, brilliant, yet hard to get along with homicide detective from Chicago. Longwort...more

Episodes
Season1234
Episode 1

Yankee Dan

Longworth must delve into a 150-year-old ghost story to solve a murder when the dead body of an heiress is found in a haunted plantation house.
Episode 2

Shot Girls

The murder of the spokes model for a prominent rum brand sends Jim into the sexy, cutthroat world of liquor promotion to find the killer.
Episode 3

Killer Barbecue

While Jim searches for the killer who smoked the owner of a vast BBQ empire, Daniel enters a BBQ competition with his biggest rival: his brother Drew.
Episode 4

Magic Longworth

The death of a male stripper forces Jim to seek out Florida's purveyors of flesh and the women that love them.
Episode 5

Apocalypse Now

After a dead body disappears from a crime scene at a 10K Zombie Run, Jim must unravel a nefarious plot to discover how a corpse can just get up and walk away.
Episode 6

Glade-Iators !

When the VP of a local bank is found dead in the vault, Jim discovers her tattoo and bruises reveal a double life as the star jammer of a rough and tumble roller derby squad.
Episode 7

Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves

What appears to be a ritualistic murder leads Jim to investigate the secret world of Florida's gypsies just as he gets an unexpected visitor at home: his father, Michael.
Episode 8

Three's Company

While Jim unravels a three-way poly-amorous relationship tied to a murder, his father Michael drops a piece of news that blindsides Jim.
Episode 9

Fast Ball

The murder of the first female professional Jai Alai player leads Jim to investigate the multimillion dollar gambling industry in Florida buitl around the 600-year old sport, and Jim's mother Joan arrives to join the dysfunctional reunion.
Episode 10

Gallerinas

Jim investigates the death of a billionaire oil tycoon and art collector on the eve of Art Basel, Miami's international art show, while Callie's past may be putting her future at risk..
Episode 11

Civil War

When a man is killed by a Civil War reenactor's sword, Jim must enter the fray to find which imaginary soldier committed a very real murder.
Episode 12

Happy Trails

Jim gets roped into a long-standing family feud between Florida ranchers when a ranch hand turns up dead between the two family's properties.
Episode 13

Tin Cup

Jim gets called back to the gold course to catch the murderer of a golf hustler, but he's handicapped by a mad scramble to tie up loose ends for Callie and his future.

