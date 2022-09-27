You'll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law…until you're the one in trouble. Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. This program contains mature themes. Viewer discretion is advised. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.more
You'll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild int...More
Starring: Emayatzy CorinealdiJoseph SikoraMcKinley Freeman
Creator: Raamla Mohamed
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You'll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law…until you're the one in trouble. Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. This program contains mature themes. Viewer discretion is advised. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
Starring: Emayatzy CorinealdiJoseph SikoraMcKinley FreemanTim JoAngela Grovey
Creator: Raamla Mohamed
About this Show
Reasonable Doubt
You'll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law…until you're the one in trouble. Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. This program contains mature themes. Viewer discretion is advised. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
Starring: Emayatzy CorinealdiJoseph SikoraMcKinley FreemanTim JoAngela Grovey
Creator: Raamla Mohamed