2 seasons available (29 episodes)

The GiftedThe Gifted

Family adventure series THE GIFTED, from 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.more

Family adventure series THE GIFTED, from 20th Century Fox Televis...More

Starring: Stephen MoyerAmy AckerSean Teale

TV14AdventureDramaTeenActionScience FictionSuper HeroesTV Series2017
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
The Frost Sisters Surprise Andy & Lauren from "oMens"
Lorna Takes The Blame For What Happened from "oMens"
The Mutant Underground Plan An Attack On Reeva from "oMens"
Reeva Must Come Up With A New Plan from "oMens"
Clarice & John Share A Tender Moment In A Flashback
Lorna Wants To Learn More Before Re-joining The Underground
Caitlin & Lauren Try To Escape The Police
Reeva Tells The Inner Circle To Prepare
Reed & Caitlyn Take Care Of Lauren from "calaMity"
Reeva Gives Benedict Ryan & The Purifiers A Job from "calaMity"
Reeva Tells The Inner Circle Max Is Missing from "calaMity"
Lauren Is Afraid To Sleep
Lorna Snoops Around For Information
The Mutant Underground Must Regroup After Being Ambushed
Clarice Has A Flashback
Marcos Tries To Get Lorna To Come Back
The Mutant Underground Needs The Morlocks Help
The Inner Circle Trains New Mutants
Lauren Dreams Of The Von Struckers
Andy & Lorna Reunite With The Mutant Underground
Andy Visits Lauren In His Dreams
The Mutant Underground Considers Asking For Help
The Mutants Save John From The Purifiers
Purifiers Hold John Hostage
John Clarice & Marcos Discuss the Plan
Lorna & Andy Release Mutants Everywhere
Madeline Tells Reed She Wont Let Him Down
Rebecca Has a Flashback
The Family Has Dinner With Madeline
John & Clarice Try To Track Rebecca
Lorna Has A Flashback
Polaris Makes Magneto's Medallion Into A Headband
The Inner Circle Execute A Bank Heist
Jace Meets Benedict Ryan
Marcos Confronts Clarice About The Morlocks
Reeva Preps The Inner Circle For The Heist from "no Mercy"
The Frost Sisters Are Forced To Use Their Powers
Jace Rallies Up The Purifer Meeting
John Teaches Reed How To Manifest His Powers
Lorna Wants To Know The Plan
The Mutant Underground Runs From The Purifiers
Meet Reeva Payge
Andy & Rebecca Go Out
Andy, Lorna & The Frost Sisters Watch The News Coverage
Clarice Suggests They Go to the Morlocks For Help from "afterMath"
Season Two Binge
Clarice, Marcos & Refugees Find The Morlocks
John Isn't Giving up on Andy & Lorna
Lauren & Andy Fight
Lauren Tells Marcos She Can Get Through to Andy
Marcos Updates The Underground On Reeva & The Inner Circle
Reed & Caitlyn Let Lauren Go Help Find The Inner Circle
Reed Tells John He's Manifesting Powers
Eclipse Meets His Newborn Daughter
Flashback To Marcos Visiting His Father In Bogota
Lorna Tells The Frost Sister The Baby Needs Marcos
Reed's Powers Show Themselves In Front Of Lauren
Reeva Asks Andy To Protect Her From Marcos
Evangeline Warns John About Reeva
Lauren & Andy Have The Same Dream
Reeva Oversees Andy's Training
Caitlyn Wants To Find Andy
Reeva Shows Lorna Where She Will Have Her Baby
Becoming the Frost Triplets
Let's Get To Work
Season 2 Inside Look
Marcos Comes Up With A Risky Plan
The Mutant Underground Vs. The Inner Circle
Reed Finds Out Caitlyn Was Shot
The Cast Of THE GIFTED At Comic-Con 2018

About this Show

The Gifted

Family adventure series THE GIFTED, from 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

Starring: Stephen MoyerAmy AckerSean TealeJamie ChungEmma Dumont

TV14AdventureDramaTeenActionScience FictionSuper HeroesTV Series2017
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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