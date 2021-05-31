HouseBroken

"HouseBroken" is an animated series following a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey, a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with Chief, a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself. The group includes Shel, a sex-positive tortoise with intimacy issues and a knack for choosing unconventional partners; Tabitha, an aging Persian cat beauty queen, trying to adjust to life off the cat show circuit; The Gray One, a street smart cat who lives with about 30 other cats and has his one eye on Tabitha; Chico, a chonky, co-dependent and very naive cat; and the group's newest member, Diablo, an anxious, sweater-wearing terrier who has an obsessive compulsive disorder.