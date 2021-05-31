2 seasons available (30 episodes)

HouseBrokenHouseBroken

"HouseBroken" is an irreverent animated series following a group of neighborhood animals who help each other navigate the complicated life of being a pet.more

"HouseBroken" is an irreverent animated series following a group ...More

Starring: Lisa KudrowTony HaleWill Forte

TVPGAdult AnimationAnimationComedySitcomTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Guest Stars From HouseBroken
Cozy One Hour Holiday Yule Log
Honey Wakes Up In A House More Suited To Her
What Happened To Trash-Mas? from "Who's Having a Merry Trashmas?"
Honey And Armando's Running Away Duet from "Who's a Bad Girl? (Part 2)"
Raccoon Recap from "Who's a Bad Girl? (Part 2)"
It's The Circle Of Life, Right? from "Who's a Bad Girl? (Part 2)"
Kevin Never Appreciated Chico from "Who's a Bad Girl? (Part 2)"
Cast Chat: Edgy Animals from "Who's a Bad Girl? (Part 2)"
It's The Battle Of The Babies! from "Who's a Bad Girl?"
Someone Is Searching For Tabitha from "Who's a Bad Girl?"
Diablo Is That You? from "Who Done It?"
Max Is A Ghost? from "Who Done It?"
Max Might Be An Imposter! from "Who Done It?"
She Is The Youngest Human In The House! from "Who Done It?"
Are You Scared of Storms?
This Parrot Has a Plan!
Who Did It?
In The Booth: Sharon Horgan Introduces Tabitha
I'm Not A Sociopath! from "Who's Going to the Vet?"
Chief Does Not Want To Go To The Vet from "Who's Going to the Vet?"
Tabitha Isn't Thrilled At The Musical Cat-stravanganza from "Who's Going to the Vet?"
The Boys Try Licking A Toad from "Who's Getting Cold Feet?"
Honey Offers Shel A Pre-Marital Couples Session from "Who's Getting Cold Feet?"
Shel celebrates His 200th Anniversary! from "Who's Getting Cold Feet?"
Elsa Becomes A Real Hero from "Who's Afraid of Boomsday?"
In The Booth: Will Forte
Can The Animals Handle Booms Day? from "Who's Afraid of Boomsday?"
It Gets A Little Bit Provocative from "Who's a Good Therapist?"
You Are A Natural Curl Girl! from "Who's Afraid of Boomsday?"
He Is A Barrel Of Monkeys! from "Who's Afraid of Boomsday?"
Is This A Dumb Question? from "Who's Afraid of Boomsday?"
This Is Where You Are Training? from "Who's Afraid of Boomsday?"
In The Booth: He's A Loving Cat
It's Bone Appetit
Cat Day
In The Booth: Who's The Best Dog
First Look: Animal Therapy Kicks Off!
This Turtle Has All The Right Moves
Diablo Meets the Group
We All Just Wonder What Our Animals Are Thinking

About this Show

HouseBroken

"HouseBroken" is an irreverent animated series following a group of neighborhood animals who help each other navigate the complicated life of being a pet.

Starring: Lisa KudrowTony HaleWill ForteJason MantzoukasSam Richardson

TVPGAdult AnimationAnimationComedySitcomTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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