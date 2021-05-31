1 season available (1 episode)

HouseBroken

TVPGAnimation • SitcomComedyAdult AnimationTV Series2021

"HouseBroken" is an animated series following a group of neighborhood pets and stray ...more

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Who's a Good Girl?

A motley group of neighborhood pets and animals – including Honey, the poodle; Shel, the turtle; and Tabitha, the cat -- meet for weekly group therapy sessions, in the series premiere.

First Look

This Turtle Has All The Right Moves

We All Just Wonder What Our Animals Are Thinking

About this Show

HouseBroken

"HouseBroken" is an animated series following a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside their therapy group. Honey, a standard poodle, opens her living room for the group to come and support each other through the misery, mayhem and majesty that is being a pet. Honey also struggles with her own problems, such as her arranged (by her human) marriage with Chief, a sloppy St. Bernard who enjoys eating socks and licking himself. The group includes Shel, a sex-positive tortoise with intimacy issues and a knack for choosing unconventional partners; Tabitha, an aging Persian cat beauty queen, trying to adjust to life off the cat show circuit; The Gray One, a street smart cat who lives with about 30 other cats and has his one eye on Tabitha; Chico, a chonky, co-dependent and very naive cat; and the group's newest member, Diablo, an anxious, sweater-wearing terrier who has an obsessive compulsive disorder.

Starring: Lisa KudrowTony HaleWill ForteJason MantzoukasSam Richardson

  • 5.1
  • hd

