A look at the life and career of Cindy Adams, a gossip columnist for The New York Post.



Episode 1

101

The rise of Page Six at the New York Post. Series premiere.
Episode 2

102

The launch of a TV show, A Current Affair, fuels Rupert Murdoch?s empire.
Episode 3

103

Rupert Murdoch rescues the New York Post once more. Then, Lewinsky happens.
Episode 4

104

The rise of social media and the death of the newspaper. Series finale.
Gossip

A look at the life and career of Cindy Adams, a gossip columnist for The New York Post.

TV14DocumentariesTV Series2021
