About this Show
Tokyo Revengers
Takemichi Hanagaki is pushed onto the tracks as he attempts to board a train. When he wakes up, he realizes that somehow he had gone back in time 12 years and is a middle school student. Using this new-found time, Takemichi vows to save his girlfriend from being murdered by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang and thereby changing the destinies of those around him. Takemichi fights against “Black Dragon”, the gang group which has turned Tokyo Manji Gang evil..
Starring: A.J. BecklesLizzie FreemanAleks LeGriffin PuatuJohn Omohundro
Creator: Ken Wakui