7 seasons available (146 episodes)

New GirlNew Girl

An ensemble comedy centering on a free-spirited young woman, her three male roommates and her best friend, as they navigate modern relationships and end up forming a charmingly dysfunctional – or strangely functional – family.more

Starring: Zooey DeschanelJake JohnsonMax Greenfield

TV14ComedySitcomTV Series2011

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

New Girl

An ensemble comedy centering on a free-spirited young woman, her three male roommates and her best friend, as they navigate modern relationships and end up forming a charmingly dysfunctional – or strangely functional – family.

