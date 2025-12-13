A special look at the making of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” featuring a new interview with director James Cameron. Plus, hear from stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver at the film’s red carpet premiere.more
A special look at the making of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” featuring ...More
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A special look at the making of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” featuring a new interview with director James Cameron. Plus, hear from stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver at the film’s red carpet premiere.
About this Show
On The Red Carpet Presents: "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
A special look at the making of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” featuring a new interview with director James Cameron. Plus, hear from stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver at the film’s red carpet premiere.