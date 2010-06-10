Paul Provenza invites some of the biggest names in stand-up to sit down and try to beat each other to the punch line. Whether it's politics, race, sex or money, no topic is off limits in The Green Room.more
Paul Provenza invites some of the biggest names in stand-up to si...More
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Paul Provenza invites some of the biggest names in stand-up to sit down and try to beat each other to the punch line. Whether it's politics, race, sex or money, no topic is off limits in The Green Room.
About this Show
The Green Room With Paul Provenza
Paul Provenza invites some of the biggest names in stand-up to sit down and try to beat each other to the punch line. Whether it's politics, race, sex or money, no topic is off limits in The Green Room.