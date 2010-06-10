2 seasons available (14 episodes)

The Green Room With Paul ProvenzaThe Green Room With Paul Provenza

Paul Provenza invites some of the biggest names in stand-up to sit down and try to beat each other to the punch line. Whether it's politics, race, sex or money, no topic is off limits in The Green Room.more

Paul Provenza invites some of the biggest names in stand-up to si...More

Starring: Paul Provenza

TVMATalk & InterviewComedyTV Series2010
  • hd

Paramount Plus with Showtime on hulu Add Paramount+ with SHOWTIME to any Hulu plan for an additional $13.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

HULU (with ads)
Try Hulu free for 1 monthTry Hulu free for 1 month
START YOUR FREE TRIAL
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

The Green Room With Paul Provenza

Paul Provenza invites some of the biggest names in stand-up to sit down and try to beat each other to the punch line. Whether it's politics, race, sex or money, no topic is off limits in The Green Room.

Starring: Paul Provenza

TVMATalk & InterviewComedyTV Series2010
  • hd

You May Also Like

Listen to Me MarlonDocumentaries • Movie (2015)
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and MenTVMA • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
ActionTVMA • Sports, Gambling • TV Series (2019)
Life During WartimeR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
Desus & MeroTVMA • Talk & Interview, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Penn and Teller: Bullsh*t!TVMA • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2003)
Shangri-LATVMA • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Real Time With Bill MaherTVMA • Talk & Interview, Late Night • TV Series (2017)
Jimmy Kimmel LiveTV14 • Talk & Interview, Late Night • TV Series (2022)
United States of TaraTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Shut Up and DribbleTVMA • Sports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2018)
Just Another ImmigrantTVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Who Is America?TVMA • Documentaries, Satire • TV Series (2018)
This American LifeTV14 • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2007)
CalifornicationTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2007)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.