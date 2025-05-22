A six-part docuseries following five remarkable women inside the adrenaline-fueled world of professional bull riding as they battle in and out of the ring -- risking life and limb for a shot at a championship buckle, eight seconds at a time.more
A six-part docuseries following five remarkable women inside the ...More
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A six-part docuseries following five remarkable women inside the adrenaline-fueled world of professional bull riding as they battle in and out of the ring -- risking life and limb for a shot at a championship buckle, eight seconds at a time.
About this Show
Not Her First Rodeo
A six-part docuseries following five remarkable women inside the adrenaline-fueled world of professional bull riding as they battle in and out of the ring -- risking life and limb for a shot at a championship buckle, eight seconds at a time.