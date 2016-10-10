A group of students trapped in a high school must fight for survival when predatory mutant freaks take over after a meltdown at the local chemical plant.more
A group of students trapped in a high school must fight for survi...More
Starring: Adam HicksLiza KoshyMeghan Rienks
Creator: Beth Szymkowski
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A group of students trapped in a high school must fight for survival when predatory mutant freaks take over after a meltdown at the local chemical plant.
Starring: Adam HicksLiza KoshyMeghan RienksMelvin GreggTyler Chase
Creator: Beth Szymkowski
About this Show
Freakish
A group of students trapped in a high school must fight for survival when predatory mutant freaks take over after a meltdown at the local chemical plant.
Starring: Adam HicksLiza KoshyMeghan RienksMelvin GreggTyler Chase
Creator: Beth Szymkowski