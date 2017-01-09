The clock ticks again with 24 LEGACY, the next evolution of the Emmy Award-winning “24.” 24 LEGACY chronicles an adrenaline-fueled race against the clock to stop a devastating terrorist attack on United States soil – in the same real-time format that has propelled this genre-defining series.more
The clock ticks again with 24 LEGACY, the next evolution of the E...More
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The clock ticks again with 24 LEGACY, the next evolution of the Emmy Award-winning “24.” 24 LEGACY chronicles an adrenaline-fueled race against the clock to stop a devastating terrorist attack on United States soil – in the same real-time format that has propelled this genre-defining series.
About this Show
24 Legacy
The clock ticks again with 24 LEGACY, the next evolution of the Emmy Award-winning “24.” 24 LEGACY chronicles an adrenaline-fueled race against the clock to stop a devastating terrorist attack on United States soil – in the same real-time format that has propelled this genre-defining series.