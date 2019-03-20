Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

The ActThe Act

The Act follows Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother. Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.more

The Act follows Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxi...More

Starring: Patricia ArquetteJoey KingChloë Sevigny

TVMADramaCrimeTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesInside the EpisodesExtrasDetails
Inside the Episode: La Maison Du Bon Reve
Inside the Episode: Teeth
Inside the Episode: Two Wolverines
Inside the Episode: Stay Inside
Inside the Episode: Plan B
Inside the Episode: A Whole New World
Inside the Episode: Free
Made by Her: Hulu X Reframe
Becoming Gypsy
Building the Act
Inside the Episode: A Whole New World
Inside the Episode: Bonnie and Clyde
Inside the Episode: Free
Inside the Episode: La Maison Du Bon Reve
Inside the Episode: Plan B
Inside the Episode: Stay Inside
Inside the Episode: Teeth
Inside the Episode: Two Wolverines
Next On the Act: A Whole New World
Next On the Act: Bonnie and Clyde
Next On the Act: Free
Next On the Act: Plan B
Next On the Act: Stay Inside
Next On The Act: Two Wolverines
The Act Trailer
The Act Teaser

About this Show

The Act

The Act follows Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother. Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.

Starring: Patricia ArquetteJoey KingChloë SevignyAnnaSophia RobbCalum Worthy

TVMADramaCrimeTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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