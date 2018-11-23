1 season available

Das Boot

Drama, International • TV Series • 2018

During the Autumn of 1942, in occupied France, U-612 is now ready for its maiden voyage, preparing to head into the increasingly brutal warfare with i...more

1 season available (8 episodes)

EpisodesExtras
Season1
Episode 1

New Paths

It is Autumn 1942 in the occupied French port of La Rochelle. U-612 is preparing for its first voyage led by Captain Klaus Hoffmann, who feels pressure to live up to his father’s legacy. Elsewhere on the base, Simone Strasser begins work as a translator.
Episode 2

Secret Missions

Aboard U-612, the men are adjusting to their new lives as a tense disagreement arises. In La Rochelle, Simone finds herself caught between Forster, local head of the Gestapo; the mysterious Carla Monroe; and the entanglements her brother left behind.
Episode 3

Casualties

Following the completion of a mission, the U-612 crew is reeling from a tragic death, adjusting to their new passenger Samuel Greenwood, and witnessing further strain among the leadership. On land, Simone continues to uncover shocking discoveries.
Episode 4

Doubts

The residents of La Rochelle struggle to recover following an explosion, and Simone finds herself torn between alliances to Forster and Carla. On U-612, tensions are at a breaking point following a disastrous confrontation with the enemy.
Episode 5

Loyalty

As the crew celebrates the departure of one passenger, they are startled by the reappearance of another. Meanwhile on land, Carla tries to convince Simone that there are sacrifices to be made in the battle for power and begins to plot her next move.
Episode 6

Nick of Time

Trapped below the angry, ominous rumble of a destroyer, the outlook is bleak for the crew of U-612. They must now work together to find a way out with the odds stacked against them. In La Rochelle, Simone begins to come to terms with her new double life.
Episode 7

Damned

Details of the U-612 losing control and sending for help reaches shore and Forster has the task of breaking the news to Simone. As they spend more time together, a startling discovery raises suspicions about Simone’s true involvement in the resistance.
Episode 8

Reckoning

As U-612 prepares to return home, they have the chance to reflect on the events that occurred. Will the fragmented crew be able to agree on a story? On land, Simone feels desperate as she is forced to make important choices for the future of her family.

