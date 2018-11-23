1 season available (8 episodes)

Das Boot

During the Autumn of 1942, in occupied France, U-612 is now ready for its maiden voyage, preparing to head into the increasingly brutal warfare with its young crewmen, including the new captain, Klaus Hoffmann. As the 40 young men take on their first mission, they struggle with the cramped and claustrophobic conditions of life underwater. Their personalities are pushed to the limit as tensions rise and loyalties begin to shatter. Meanwhile, at the port of La Rochelle, the world of Simone Strasser spirals out of control as she is engulfed in a dangerous liaison and forbidden love, torn between her loyalty for Germany and the Resistance. In the process, she begins to question her entire belief process. Could everything she thought to be true, in fact, be a lie? A story of choices and survival, “DAS BOOT” explores the emotional torment of life during World War Two, and the brutal reality of living within a senseless war.more

During the Autumn of 1942, in occupied France, U-612 is now ready...More

Starring: Thomas WlaschihaFranz DindaRick Okon

DramaMilitary & WarInternationalTV Series2018
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Show

Das Boot

During the Autumn of 1942, in occupied France, U-612 is now ready for its maiden voyage, preparing to head into the increasingly brutal warfare with its young crewmen, including the new captain, Klaus Hoffmann. As the 40 young men take on their first mission, they struggle with the cramped and claustrophobic conditions of life underwater. Their personalities are pushed to the limit as tensions rise and loyalties begin to shatter. Meanwhile, at the port of La Rochelle, the world of Simone Strasser spirals out of control as she is engulfed in a dangerous liaison and forbidden love, torn between her loyalty for Germany and the Resistance. In the process, she begins to question her entire belief process. Could everything she thought to be true, in fact, be a lie? A story of choices and survival, “DAS BOOT” explores the emotional torment of life during World War Two, and the brutal reality of living within a senseless war.

Starring: Thomas WlaschihaFranz DindaRick OkonErnst StötznerPierre Kiwitt

DramaMilitary & WarInternationalTV Series2018
  • hd
  • uhd

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