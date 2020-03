America's Next Top Model

Young women of various backgrounds, shapes and sizes compete to prove that they can make it in the high-stress, high-stakes world of modeling. With mentoring by supermodel Tyra Banks and exposure to prolific fashion-industry gurus, the finalists compete in an accelerated modeling boot camp. Participants learn to master complicated catwalks, fashion photo shoots and perfect publicity skills, all under 24-hour-a-day surveillance of the cameras that chronicle every move.