Platinum End

When life becomes too much for Mirai to bear and attempts taking his own life, he’s saved by Nasse, a guardian angel who offers him a chance at becoming the new god. To do so, he must face off against 12 other candidates within 999 days.more
When life becomes too much for Mirai to bear and attempts taking ...More
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When life becomes too much for Mirai to bear and attempts taking his own life, he’s saved by Nasse, a guardian angel who offers him a chance at becoming the new god. To do so, he must face off against 12 other candidates within 999 days.
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When life becomes too much for Mirai to bear and attempts taking his own life, he’s saved by Nasse, a guardian angel who offers him a chance at becoming the new god. To do so, he must face off against 12 other candidates within 999 days.