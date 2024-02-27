Original • 1 season available (4 episodes)

ShōgunShōgun

Based on James Clavell’s novel, FX’s Shōgun is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village. To experience in English, navigate to the “Shogun (English Dub)” Series Collection on Hulu or “Extras” in Hulu on Disney+.more

Based on James Clavell’s novel, FX’s Shōgun is set in Japan in th...More

Starring: Hiroyuki SanadaCosmo JarvisAnna Sawai

Creators: Rachel KondoJustin Marks

TVMADramaMilitary & WarAction and AdventureTV Series2024
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesShōgun (English Dub)Shōgun (Podcast)Shōgun (Behind the Scenes)ExtrasDetails

Episode 1: Anjin (English Dub)

Episode 2: Servants of Two Masters (English Dub)

Podcast Episode 1: Anjin

Podcast Episode 2: Servants of Two Masters

Shōgun BTS: Authenticity

Shōgun BTS: First Look

Shōgun - Trailer II (Extended Version)

Shōgun - Trailer I

Presenting the World of Shōgun

Official Teaser - Moment

Episode 1: Anjin (English Dub)

Episode 2: Servants of Two Masters (English Dub)

Podcast Episode 1: Anjin

Podcast Episode 2: Servants of Two Masters

Shōgun BTS: Authenticity

Shōgun BTS: First Look

About this Show

Shōgun

Based on James Clavell’s novel, FX’s Shōgun is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village. To experience in English, navigate to the “Shogun (English Dub)” Series Collection on Hulu or “Extras” in Hulu on Disney+.

Starring: Hiroyuki SanadaCosmo JarvisAnna SawaiTadanobu AsanoHiroto Kanai

Creators: Rachel KondoJustin Marks

TVMADramaMilitary & WarAction and AdventureTV Series2024
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

You May Also Like

The Interpreter of SilenceDrama, History • TV Series (2023)
I Leoni di SiciliaDrama • TV Series (2023)
EchoTVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2024)
The CreatorPG-13 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2023)
The Lions of SicilyInternational, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Quiz LadyR • Comedy • Movie (2023)
Faraway DownsTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2023)
A Murder at the End of the WorldTVMA • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2023)
No One Will Save YouPG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2023)
CulpritsTVMA • Action, Crime • TV Series (2023)
SuncoastR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
A Haunting in VeniceMystery, Thriller • Movie (2023)
PreyR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2022)
Self RelianceR • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Death and Other DetailsDrama, Crime • TV Series (2024)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.