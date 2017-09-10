From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, THE ORVILLE is a space adventure series set 400 years in the future that follows The Orville, a mid-level exploratory starship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of everyday life.more
From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFa...More
Starring: Seth MacFarlaneAdrianne PalickiPenny Johnson Jerald
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From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, THE ORVILLE is a space adventure series set 400 years in the future that follows The Orville, a mid-level exploratory starship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of everyday life.
Starring: Seth MacFarlaneAdrianne PalickiPenny Johnson JeraldScott GrimesPeter Macon
About this Show
The Orville
From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, THE ORVILLE is a space adventure series set 400 years in the future that follows The Orville, a mid-level exploratory starship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of everyday life.
Starring: Seth MacFarlaneAdrianne PalickiPenny Johnson JeraldScott GrimesPeter Macon