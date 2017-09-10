Original • 3 seasons available (36 episodes)

The OrvilleThe Orville

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, THE ORVILLE is a space adventure series set 400 years in the future that follows The Orville, a mid-level exploratory starship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of everyday life.more

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFa...More

Starring: Seth MacFarlaneAdrianne PalickiPenny Johnson Jerald

TV14SpaceAliensAction and AdventureScience FictionComedyTV Series2017
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesInside the EpisodesExtrasDetails
Inside the Orville: Electric Sheep
Inside the Orville: Shadow Realms
Inside the Orville: Mortality Paradox
Inside the Orville: New Horizons
Inside the Orville: Gently Falling Rain
Inside the Orville: a Tale of Two Topas
Inside the Orville: Twice in a Lifetime
Inside the Orville: from Unknown Graves
Inside the Orville: Midnight Blue
Inside the Orville: Domino
Inside the Orville: Future Unknown
Behind the Scenes With New Horizons
Inside the Orville: Midnight Blue
Inside the Orville: Domino
Inside the Orville: Shadow Realms
Inside the Orville: Future Unknown
Behind the Scenes With New Horizons
Inside the Orville: a Tale of Two Topas
Inside the Orville: Electric Sheep
Inside the Orville: from Unknown Graves
Inside the Orville: Gently Falling Rain
Inside the Orville: Mortality Paradox
Inside the Orville: New Horizons
Inside the Orville: Twice in a Lifetime
The Orville: New Horizons – Official Trailer
The Best Of The Aliens
The Best Of The Humans
Science of the Orville: Alien Life

About this Show

The Orville

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, THE ORVILLE is a space adventure series set 400 years in the future that follows The Orville, a mid-level exploratory starship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of everyday life.

Starring: Seth MacFarlaneAdrianne PalickiPenny Johnson JeraldScott GrimesPeter Macon

TV14SpaceAliensAction and AdventureScience FictionComedyTV Series2017
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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