1 season available (2 episodes)

The SimpsonsThe Simpsons

This beloved animated comedy tells the story of the Simpson family and the residents of the typical American town of Springfield. Homer Simpson works at the local nuclear plant, and does his best to lead his family, but often finds that they are leading him. Living with Homer at 742 Evergreen Terrace is loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and pacifier-sucking baby Maggie.more

This beloved animated comedy tells the story of the Simpson famil...More

Starring: Dan CastellanetaJulie KavnerNancy Cartwright

TVPGAdult AnimationSitcomComedyTV Series1989
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

The Simpsons

This beloved animated comedy tells the story of the Simpson family and the residents of the typical American town of Springfield. Homer Simpson works at the local nuclear plant, and does his best to lead his family, but often finds that they are leading him. Living with Homer at 742 Evergreen Terrace is loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and pacifier-sucking baby Maggie.

Starring: Dan CastellanetaJulie KavnerNancy CartwrightYeardley SmithHank Azaria

TVPGAdult AnimationSitcomComedyTV Series1989
  • 5.1
  • hd

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