1 season available (48 episodes)

Vinland SagaVinland Saga

Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family after they raided his land, Thorfinn becomes a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father.more

Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family after they raided h...More

Starring: Yuto UemuraShizuka IshigamiKen'ichirô Matsuda

TVMAAdventureActionAnimeAnimationTV Series2019
  • hd

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About this Show

Vinland Saga

Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family after they raided his land, Thorfinn becomes a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father.

Starring: Yuto UemuraShizuka IshigamiKen'ichirô MatsudaNaoya UchidaAkio Ôtsuka

TVMAAdventureActionAnimeAnimationTV Series2019
  • hd

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