Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family after they raided his land, Thorfinn becomes a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father.more
Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family after they raided h...More
Starring: Yuto UemuraShizuka IshigamiKen'ichirô Matsuda
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Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family after they raided his land, Thorfinn becomes a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father.
About this Show
Vinland Saga
Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family after they raided his land, Thorfinn becomes a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father.