Top Networks For Live Sports

Catch 65+ Live and On Demand channels, including your favorite sports on CBS, ESPN, FS1, FOX, NBCSN, and regional sports in many cities. Certain local channels may not be available in all locations.
ABC
CBS
FOX
NBC
ACCN
BTN
CBS Sports Network
ESPN
ESPN2
ESPN College Extra
ESPN U
FOX Sports 1
Golf Channel
NBC SN
SEC Network
TNT

Pick your favorite teams, sports, or leagues and we'll recommend games for you based on your selections.
Games are subject to regional availability and blackouts.
Get a personalized NFL experience on Hulu with Team Picker
Record live games with 50 hours of Cloud DVR

RECORD & WATCH

Watch everything on your own time

Record the sports you want to watch with 50 hours of included Cloud DVR storage - and the option to upgrade to 200 hours. Never miss a moment of the action.

ON THE GO

Take the games with you

Keep up with the football action when and where you want - including on your mobile phone. A Hulu + Live TV subscription allows you to watch live video on up to two screens simultaneously.
Watch NFL football games and other live sports on your mobile devices
Get push notifications before your favorite games are about to start

PUSH NOTIFICATIONS

Find out when it's game time

Get push notifications sent to your mobile device so you'll know when your games are about to start.

HULU STREAMING LIBRARY

There’s always something good on

Get more than just live sports. Hulu + Live TV includes full access to the Hulu streaming library – a $5.99/month value – with thousands of shows and movies. Watch full seasons of exclusive series, classic favorites, Hulu Original series, hit movies, current episodes, kids shows, and tons more.
Unlimited access to streaming library - watch Seinfeld, Rick & Morty, This Is Us, The Golden Girls, The Handmaid's Tale & more

Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices

Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.

Mac & PC

Hulu.com

Apple

iPhone & iPad

Android

Phones & tablets

Roku

Select models

Amazon

Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

4th Generation

Chromecast

Xbox

Xbox One & Xbox 360

Samsung

Select TV models

LG

Select TV models

Nintendo Switch

Android TV

Select models

PlayStation 4

Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.

HULU + LIVE TV

Get 1 week free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Stream 65+ top Live and On Demand TV channels including sports, news, and entertainment
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library (ad-supported). Enjoy full seasons of exclusive series, current episodes, hit movies, Originals, kids shows, and more
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV & Fire Stick, Apple TV (4th gen), Chromecast, Xbox One & Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Samsung (select TV models), LG (select TV models), and Nintendo Switch – more devices coming soon
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • CINEMAX®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on
Not quite what you’re looking for? Sign up for Hulu without Live TV starting at only $5.99/mo (ad-supported plan).

  • What do I need to get started with Hulu + Live TV?

    To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. Hulu + Live TV is currently available on these supported devices:

    - Android phones and tablets
    - Apple iPhones and iPads
    - Apple TV (4th generation or later)
    - Chromecast
    - Echo Show
    - Fire Tablets
    - Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
    - Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
    - LG TV (select models)
    - Nintendo Switch
    - Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
    - Samsung TV (select models)
    - Xbox One & Xbox 360

  • How does the free trial work for Hulu + Live TV?

    After signing up, new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers can try the Hulu + Live TV service free for 7 days. You'll get full access to all our live and on-demand channels, features like 50 hours of free Cloud DVR, plus the streaming library with thousands of on-demand shows and movies. If you decide Hulu is not for you, cancel easily online or by calling us before your trial ends, and your card won't be charged the monthly subscription fee.

  • Can I watch local sports in my area?

    Hulu + Live TV features local sports in many cities. Click here to view which channels are available in your area.

    Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.

  • Can I sign in to WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go or NBC Sports?

    Yes, with your subscription to Hulu + Live TV you can use your username and password to log into our partner apps, such as WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go, or NBC Sports.

  • How can I stream sports on multiple devices at the same time?

    Your subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy sports simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go.

  • Can I watch Hulu + Live TV using a mobile hotspot?

    To get setup with Hulu + Live TV we’ll need to establish your home location with a residential, non-mobile internet connection. A mobile hotspot does not qualify as a non-mobile internet connection and therefore cannot be used as a home network.

    More information about home network requirements for Hulu + Live TV can be found here.

  • Do you offer any other plans?

    Yes! We offer : our Hulu (ad-supported) plan for $5.99/month. We also offer a plan for $53.99/month.