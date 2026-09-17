LIMITED TIME OFFER
Get Hulu + Live TV for
$99.99/mo.
$49.99 for 1 month
With no-hassle setup, no hidden fees, and unlimited DVR, you get your favorite movies, shows, and sports along with 100+ live TV channels like FOX and ESPN.GET THIS DEAL
Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
Top Networks For Live Sports
Catch 100+ Live and On Demand channels, including your favorite sports on CBS, ESPN, FS1, FOX, NFL Network, and regional sports in many cities. Certain local channels may not be available in all areas.
A Better Way to Follow Sports
Check out our NFL Schedule to see which upcoming games are available on Hulu + Live TV.
PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCE
Get a fan experience like no other
Pick your favorite teams, sports, or leagues and we'll recommend games for you based on your selections.
Games are subject to regional availability and blackouts.
CATCH THE GAME'S BEST MOMENTS
Watch everything on your own time
Record the sports you want to watch with Unlimited DVR at no additional cost. Never miss a moment of the action.
Unlimited DVR storage space is limited and not available for on-demand shows.
LIVE SPORTS ANYTIME
Take the games with you
Keep up with the NFL football action when and where you want - including on your mobile phone. A Hulu + Live TV subscription allows you to watch live video on up to two screens simultaneously.
Select Your Live TV Plan
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select
Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select
^Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
*Live TV plans also includes access to additional ESPN Unlimited content in the ESPN app.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
Live TV channels will include ad breaks.
Show Add-ons
Available Add-ons
Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.
Customize With Add-Ons
UNLIMITED SCREENS
For everyone in the home
Upgrade to watch on unlimited screens at home
Plus, enjoy 3 screens when you’re on the go
Premium network restrictions apply
Entertainment Add-on
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, BET Her, Boomerang, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, Military History Channel, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Toons, Science, and Teen Nick.
Español Add-on
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, Universo, N+ Foro, Tlnovelas, Bandamax, De Película, De Pelîcula Clásico, Telehit, and Telehit Música.
Sports Add-On
Stream every touchdown from every game, every Sunday during the NFL regular season with NFL RedZone, along with hundreds of hours of live sports – motorsports (RACER NETWORK), horse racing (FanDuel Racing) to hunting and fishing (Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel).
Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices
Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.
Mac & PC
Hulu.com
Apple
iPhone & iPad
Android
Phones & tablets
Roku
Select models
Amazon
Fire TV & Fire TV Stick
Apple TV
4th Generation
Chromecast
Xbox
Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S
Samsung
Select TV models
LG
Select TV models
Nintendo Switch
Android TV
Select models
PlayStation 4 & 5
Vizio
Select TV models
Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.
Any Questions?
We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.
Can I watch live college football games and NFL games with Hulu + Live TV?
Yes. Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch college football and NFL games on ESPN, ABC, BTN, FOX, FS1, CBS, ACC Network, SEC Network, NFL Network and more. to view which channels are available in your area.
Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.
What do I need to get started with Hulu + Live TV?
To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. Hulu + Live TV is currently available on these supported devices:
- Android phones and tablets
- Apple iPhones and iPads
- Apple TV (4th generation or later)
- Chromecast
- Echo Show
- Fire Tablets
- Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
- Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
- LG TV (select models)
- Nintendo Switch
- Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
- Samsung TV (select models)
- Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S
Can I watch local sports in my area?
Hulu + Live TV features local sports in many cities. to view which channels are available in your area.
Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.
Can I stream sports on multiple devices at the same time?
Your subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy sports simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go. For more information on the Unlimited Screens add-on, please visit this page.
Can I watch Hulu + Live TV using a mobile hotspot?
To get setup with Hulu + Live TV we'll need to establish your home location with a residential, non-mobile internet connection. A mobile hotspot does not qualify as a non-mobile internet connection and therefore cannot be used as a home network.
More information about home network requirements for Hulu + Live TV can be found here.