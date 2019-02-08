Original • 4 seasons available (25 episodes)

PEN15PEN15

PEN15 is middle school as it really happened. Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle star in this adult comedy, playing versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.more

PEN15 is middle school as it really happened. Maya Erskine and An...More

Starring: Maya ErskineAnna Konkle

TVMAComedyTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Pen15 Season 2, Part 2 Trailer
Pen15 Animated Special Trailer
Pen15 Season 2 Official Trailer
Pen15 Season 2: Making of (Featurette) • a Hulu Original
Pen15 | Acting Your Age FYC Featurette
Made by Her: Hulu X Reframe
PEN15 Official Trailer
PEN15 Official Teaser

About this Show

PEN15

PEN15 is middle school as it really happened. Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle star in this adult comedy, playing versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.

Starring: Maya ErskineAnna Konkle

TVMAComedyTV Series2019
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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