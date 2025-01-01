ALL YOUR FAVORITE TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
 

Networks

Entertainment
A&E
ABC
Adult Swim
AMC
CBS
CINEMAX
Comedy Central
E!
FOX
Freeform
FX
HBO Max
The HISTORY Channel
Hulu Original Series
Lifetime
MTV
MyNetworkTV
National Geographic
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Starz
SYFY
Telemundo
Sports
ESPN Unlimited
ESPN+
Kids
Cartoon Network
Disney Channel
Disney Junior
Disney XD
News
ABC News
Fox News
On-Demand Only
AMC
Hulu Original Series
pocket.watch
A-Z
A&E
ABC
ABC News
Adult Swim
Advocate Originals
AMC
BET
Cartoon Network
CBS
CINEMAX
Comedy Central
Crunchyroll
Disney Channel
Disney Junior
Disney XD
E!
ESPN Unlimited
ESPN+
FilmRise
FOX
Fox News
Freeform
FX
HBO Max
HGTV
The HISTORY Channel
Hulu Original Series
IFC Films
Lifetime
Lionsgate
Magnolia
Mar Vista
MTV
MyNetworkTV
National Geographic
Neon
Paramount
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
pocket.watch
Rakuten Viki
Roadside Attractions
Saban Films
Samuel Goldwyn Films
Screen Media
Sentai Filmworks
Shout! Factory
Sony Pictures Television
Starz
SYFY
Telemundo
TLC
Travel Channel
Twentieth Century Studios
Universal Pictures
Vertical Entertainment
Viva Pictures
Warner Bros.

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.