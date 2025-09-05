Original • 1 season available (3 episodes)

Memphis to the MountainMemphis to the Mountain

Memphis to the Mountain follows a determined group of young climbers from one of South Memphis’s most overlooked and hard-edged neighborhoods—where climbing is virtually unknown—as they set out to conquer a 16,000-foot rock tower on Mt. Kenya. Over the course of a year, they endure grueling preparation, training alongside some of the sport’s most renowned figures, including Alex Honnold and Philip Henderson. Battling thin air, raw fear, and the limits of their own endurance, they come to realize that the hardest climb isn’t the mountain—it’s transforming who you believe you can be. A story of grit, transformation, and the unshakable power of reaching beyond what you thought possible.more

Memphis to the Mountain follows a determined group of young climb...More

DocuseriesTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Show

Memphis to the Mountain

Memphis to the Mountain follows a determined group of young climbers from one of South Memphis’s most overlooked and hard-edged neighborhoods—where climbing is virtually unknown—as they set out to conquer a 16,000-foot rock tower on Mt. Kenya. Over the course of a year, they endure grueling preparation, training alongside some of the sport’s most renowned figures, including Alex Honnold and Philip Henderson. Battling thin air, raw fear, and the limits of their own endurance, they come to realize that the hardest climb isn’t the mountain—it’s transforming who you believe you can be. A story of grit, transformation, and the unshakable power of reaching beyond what you thought possible.

DocuseriesTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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