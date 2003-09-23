9 seasons available (189 episodes)

One Tree HillOne Tree Hill

In a small North Carolina town, two estranged half brothers carry on very different lives. Basketball prodigy Nathan Scott has inherited the throne of high school popularity once held by his father, Dan, while Lucas Scott, also a talented player, stays an outsider. Spending nights shooting hoops on a riverfront court, Lucas remains the son Dan never acknowledged. Now, Lucas and Nathan's paths intersect for the first time, and in the middle of the crossroads stands Peyton Sawyer, Nathan's beautiful, edgy girlfriend who just may have more in common with Lucas. Throw in the quiet animosity between Dan and his brother, Keith, along with Lucas' mother, Karen -- all of whom must cope with the aftermath of their choices -- and something has to give.more

In a small North Carolina town, two estranged half brothers carry...More

Starring: Chad Michael MurrayJames LaffertyHilarie Burton

TV14TeenDramaTV Series2003
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EpisodesBest of Lucas & Peyton (Leyton)Best of Nathan & Haley (Naley)Best of Brooke, Peyton, & HaleyDetails
PilotTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2003)
The Places You Have Come to Fear the MostTVPG • Teen, Drama • Episode (2003)
Life in a Glass HouseTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2003)
Brave New WorldTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2006)
With Tired Eyes, Tired Minds, Tired Souls, We SleptTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2006)
Some You Give AwayTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2006)
It Gets the Worst at NightTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2007)
Don't Dream It's OverTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2008)
Things a Mama Don't KnowTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2009)
We Change, We WaitTVPG • Teen, Drama • Episode (2009)
Forever and Almost AlwaysTVPG • Teen, Drama • Episode (2009)
Remember Me as a Time of DayTVPG • Teen, Drama • Episode (2009)
The Games That Play UsTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2004)
How Can You Be Sure?TV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2004)
The Desperate Kingdom of LoveTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2004)
The Wind That Blew My Heart AwayTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2006)
When It Isn't Like It Should BeTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2006)
Over the Hills and Far AwayTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2006)
The Show Must Go OnTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2006)
I Love You But I've Chosen DarknessTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2006)
All of a Sudden I Miss EveryoneTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2007)
You Have To Be Joking (Autopsy of the Devil's Brain)TV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2008)
Remember Me as a Time of DayTVPG • Teen, Drama • Episode (2009)
Quiet Little VoicesTVPG • Teen, Drama • Episode (2011)
Every Night Is Another StoryTVPG • Teen, Drama • Episode (2003)
Near Wild HeavenTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2004)
Truth, Bitter TruthTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2004)
How a Resurrection Really FeelsTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2005)
All Tomorrow's PartiesTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2006)
When It Isn't Like It Should BeTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2006)
Over the Hills and Far AwayTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2006)
Some You Give AwayTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2006)
It Gets the Worst at NightTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2007)
All of a Sudden I Miss EveryoneTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2007)
For Tonight You're Only Here To KnowTV14 • Teen, Drama • Episode (2008)
Forever and Almost AlwaysTVPG • Teen, Drama • Episode (2009)

About this Show

One Tree Hill

In a small North Carolina town, two estranged half brothers carry on very different lives. Basketball prodigy Nathan Scott has inherited the throne of high school popularity once held by his father, Dan, while Lucas Scott, also a talented player, stays an outsider. Spending nights shooting hoops on a riverfront court, Lucas remains the son Dan never acknowledged. Now, Lucas and Nathan's paths intersect for the first time, and in the middle of the crossroads stands Peyton Sawyer, Nathan's beautiful, edgy girlfriend who just may have more in common with Lucas. Throw in the quiet animosity between Dan and his brother, Keith, along with Lucas' mother, Karen -- all of whom must cope with the aftermath of their choices -- and something has to give.

Starring: Chad Michael MurrayJames LaffertyHilarie BurtonBethany LenzSophia Bush

TV14TeenDramaTV Series2003
  • da
  • hd

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