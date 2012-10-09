Nanami is a homeless high schooler until she accepts an offer to live at a shrine - making her the new local god. With her handsome fox spirit familiar, Nanami learns the ins and outs of godhood and meets more spirits - including two who vie for her love!more
Nanami is a homeless high schooler until she accepts an offer to ...More
Starring: Suzuko MimoriShinnosuke TachibanaAkira Ishida
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Nanami is a homeless high schooler until she accepts an offer to live at a shrine - making her the new local god. With her handsome fox spirit familiar, Nanami learns the ins and outs of godhood and meets more spirits - including two who vie for her love!
About this Show
Kamisama Kiss
Nanami is a homeless high schooler until she accepts an offer to live at a shrine - making her the new local god. With her handsome fox spirit familiar, Nanami learns the ins and outs of godhood and meets more spirits - including two who vie for her love!