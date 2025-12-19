Go on a deep dive into the enigmatic world of water. From vast, powerful oceans to dynamic, life-giving rivers, nurturing lakes and the ghostly world of mysterious swamps, explore the charismatic characters and intricate stories of the wildlife that call each of these water bodies home, and uncover the secrets of how water shapes all life on Earth.more
Go on a deep dive into the enigmatic world of water. From vast, p...More
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Go on a deep dive into the enigmatic world of water. From vast, powerful oceans to dynamic, life-giving rivers, nurturing lakes and the ghostly world of mysterious swamps, explore the charismatic characters and intricate stories of the wildlife that call each of these water bodies home, and uncover the secrets of how water shapes all life on Earth.
About this Show
Inside the Enchanted Waterways
Go on a deep dive into the enigmatic world of water. From vast, powerful oceans to dynamic, life-giving rivers, nurturing lakes and the ghostly world of mysterious swamps, explore the charismatic characters and intricate stories of the wildlife that call each of these water bodies home, and uncover the secrets of how water shapes all life on Earth.