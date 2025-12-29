A high school teacher with a distinct look: a slouchy white lab coat, silver permed hair, and the eyes of a dead fish. This is Ginpachi Sakata. His class, senior class Z of Gintama High, is a magnet for students with a few screws loose: an idol-otaku, a gross heroine, a stalker, a mayo addict, a sadist, a delinquent etc. Every single day is a chaotic mess.more
A high school teacher with a distinct look: a slouchy white lab c...More
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A high school teacher with a distinct look: a slouchy white lab coat, silver permed hair, and the eyes of a dead fish. This is Ginpachi Sakata. His class, senior class Z of Gintama High, is a magnet for students with a few screws loose: an idol-otaku, a gross heroine, a stalker, a mayo addict, a sadist, a delinquent etc. Every single day is a chaotic mess.
About this Show
GINTAMA - Mr.Ginpachi's Zany Class
A high school teacher with a distinct look: a slouchy white lab coat, silver permed hair, and the eyes of a dead fish. This is Ginpachi Sakata. His class, senior class Z of Gintama High, is a magnet for students with a few screws loose: an idol-otaku, a gross heroine, a stalker, a mayo addict, a sadist, a delinquent etc. Every single day is a chaotic mess.