Award winning and groundbreaking comedy drama, which follows the messy lives, loves, delirious highs and inevitable lows of a group of raucous teenage friends in Bristol.more
Award winning and groundbreaking comedy drama, which follows the ...More
Starring: Kaya ScodelarioJack O'ConnellHannah Murray
Creator: Bryan Elsley
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Award winning and groundbreaking comedy drama, which follows the messy lives, loves, delirious highs and inevitable lows of a group of raucous teenage friends in Bristol.
Starring: Kaya ScodelarioJack O'ConnellHannah Murray
Creator: Bryan Elsley
About this Show
Skins UK
Award winning and groundbreaking comedy drama, which follows the messy lives, loves, delirious highs and inevitable lows of a group of raucous teenage friends in Bristol.
Starring: Kaya ScodelarioJack O'ConnellHannah Murray
Creator: Bryan Elsley