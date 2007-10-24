Six single farmers embark on a quest to find romance and hopefully everlasting love. At each stage the heat is turned up, but eventually one lucky lady is chosen for each farmer. Will this be the end or the beginning of a new life together?more
Six single farmers embark on a quest to find romance and hopefull...More
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Six single farmers embark on a quest to find romance and hopefully everlasting love. At each stage the heat is turned up, but eventually one lucky lady is chosen for each farmer. Will this be the end or the beginning of a new life together?
About this Show
The Farmer Wants A Wife (Aus)
Six single farmers embark on a quest to find romance and hopefully everlasting love. At each stage the heat is turned up, but eventually one lucky lady is chosen for each farmer. Will this be the end or the beginning of a new life together?