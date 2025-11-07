“Super Animals” is a unique series showcasing the spectacular “superpowers” of animals. Profiling creatures of all stripes from around the world, it’s a celebration of the endless, diverse array of wildlife on Earth. Comic book-inspired visuals give each animal the spotlight they deserve, revealing lesser-known facts and abilities along the way.more
“Super Animals” is a unique series showcasing the spectacular “su...More
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“Super Animals” is a unique series showcasing the spectacular “superpowers” of animals. Profiling creatures of all stripes from around the world, it’s a celebration of the endless, diverse array of wildlife on Earth. Comic book-inspired visuals give each animal the spotlight they deserve, revealing lesser-known facts and abilities along the way.
About this Show
Super Animals
“Super Animals” is a unique series showcasing the spectacular “superpowers” of animals. Profiling creatures of all stripes from around the world, it’s a celebration of the endless, diverse array of wildlife on Earth. Comic book-inspired visuals give each animal the spotlight they deserve, revealing lesser-known facts and abilities along the way.