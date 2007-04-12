Based on the award-winning and wildly popular public radio show, host Ira Glass boldly brings us the people we forget to notice and the places we don't think to go, transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary.more
Based on the award-winning and wildly popular public radio show, ...More
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Based on the award-winning and wildly popular public radio show, host Ira Glass boldly brings us the people we forget to notice and the places we don't think to go, transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary.
About this Show
This American Life
Based on the award-winning and wildly popular public radio show, host Ira Glass boldly brings us the people we forget to notice and the places we don't think to go, transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary.