7 seasons available (92 episodes)

Sons of AnarchySons of Anarchy

Sons of Anarchy is an adrenalized drama with darkly comedic undertones about a notorious outlaw motorcycle club intent on protecting their sheltered small town against encroaching drug dealers, corporate developers and overzealous law officers. The club is equally determined to protect their ruthless and illegally thriving arms business. Charlie Hunnam stars as Jackson 'Jax' Teller, a man whose love for the brotherhood is tested by his growing apprehension for its lawlessness. Katey Sagal stars as Gemma Teller Morrow, Jax's force-of-nature mother, who along with Ron Perlman as Clarance 'Clay' Morrow, Jax's stepfather and MC president, have their own darker vision for the club. An FX Networks Original Series.more

Sons of Anarchy is an adrenalized drama with darkly comedic under...More

Starring: Charlie HunnamKatey SagalKim Coates

TVMADramaCrimeActionTV Series2008
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Inside the Final Ride: David Labrava
Inside the Final Ride: Dressing SAMCRO
Inside the Final Ride: It Begins...
Inside the Final Ride: Lay Down the Law
Inside the Final Ride: Making the Cut
Inside the Final Ride: Peter Weller
Inside the Final Ride: Prop Masters
Inside the Final Ride: Retrospective
Inside the Final Ride: Shooting the Scene
Inside the Final Ride: Stunts and Effects
Inside the Final Ride: Thank You
Inside the Final Ride: The Last Day
Inside the Final Ride: The Point of No Return
Inside the Final Ride: The Soundtrack of Anarchy
Inside the Final Ride: The Women of SAMCRO
Sons of Anarchy - Trailer

About this Show

Sons of Anarchy

Sons of Anarchy is an adrenalized drama with darkly comedic undertones about a notorious outlaw motorcycle club intent on protecting their sheltered small town against encroaching drug dealers, corporate developers and overzealous law officers. The club is equally determined to protect their ruthless and illegally thriving arms business. Charlie Hunnam stars as Jackson 'Jax' Teller, a man whose love for the brotherhood is tested by his growing apprehension for its lawlessness. Katey Sagal stars as Gemma Teller Morrow, Jax's force-of-nature mother, who along with Ron Perlman as Clarance 'Clay' Morrow, Jax's stepfather and MC president, have their own darker vision for the club. An FX Networks Original Series.

Starring: Charlie HunnamKatey SagalKim CoatesMark Boone JuniorTommy Flanagan

TVMADramaCrimeActionTV Series2008
  • 5.1
  • hd

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