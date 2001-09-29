5 seasons available

Yu-Gi-Oh!

TVY • Animation, Adventure, Fantasy, Kids, Videogames, Anime • TV Series • 2001

5 seasons available (236 episodes)

Episode 1

(Dub) Unwanted Guest, Part 1

Yugi and the gang have saved the world from Dartz and his GRAND DRAGON LEVIATHAN, but they’re about to face their biggest challenge yet – How will they get home when they have no money?! Fortunately, Kaiba has a plan... but there’s a catch!
Episode 2

(Dub) Unwanted Guest, Part 2

Yugi is trapped inside the Duel Dome, and the only way to escape is by defeating the Duel Computer – a calculating contraption programmed with the skills of the world’s top duelists!
Episode 3

(Dub) Let the Games Begin!, Part 1

It’s the start of the KC Grand Championship! Sixteen of the world’s greatest duelists are all vying for a chance to challenge Yugi as the King of Games!
Episode 4

(Dub) Let the Games Begin!, Part 2

Mysteries abound! How does Apdnarg Otum know all of Joey’s strategies? How can Joey stop Apdnarg when the masked master gathers his ancient cards to unleash the fiercest monster from the great past?
Episode 5

(Dub) Child's Play

It’s the second match of the KC Grand Championship as Rebecca faces the kung-fu kicking Asia champion Vivian Wong! However, there’s more at stake than just winning the duel – Yugi’s heart is on the line, whether he likes it or not!
Episode 6

(Dub) Down in Flames, Part 1

The first round is over, leaving eight duelists to compete for the right to face Yugi for the KC Grand Championship! Unfortunately for Joey, his next opponent is Zigfried Lloyd, the dashing duelist who defeated both Weevil and Rex Raptor in one turn!
Episode 7

(Dub) Down in Flames, Part 2

Zigfried activates RIDE OF THE VALKYRIES, the same card that defeated both Weevil and Rex Raptor at the same time! If that one card can defeat two duelists instantly, what chance does Joey have all by himself?
Episode 8

(Dub) A Brawl in Small Town, Part 1

It's the semifinals of the KC Grand Championship
Episode 9

(Dub) A Brawl in Small Town, Part 2

Yugi finds Grandpa’s kidnapper, but is it really a kidnapping? The truth is painful – literally! While Yugi unravels the truth, Rebecca is starting to unravel when her dragons fall prey to Leon’s fervent fables!
Episode 10

(Dub) One Step Ahead, Part 1

It’s Zigfried vs. Leon for the right to challenge Yugi in the KC Grand Championship Finals but Kaiba stops the duel! Why would Kaiba interfere in his own tournament? The answers may lie in the very origins of KaibaCorp and the invention of the Duel Disk!
Episode 11

(Dub) One Step Ahead, Part 2

It’s a battle between Zigfried’s Valkyries and Kaiba’s BLUE-EYES WHITE DRAGON! Zigfried quickly gains the advantage by destroying Kaiba’s monsters before he can even draw them!
Episode 12

(Dub) Sinister Secrets, Part 1

It’s Yugi vs. Leon for the title of King of Games at the KC Grand Championship! However, something sinister lurks in the shadows, for this duel is more than just getting the crown!
Episode 13

(Dub) Sinister Secrets, Part 2

Leon is Zigfried’s younger brother, and he’ll avenge his family’s loss! Leon’s fairy tales are giving Yugi nightmares, but the worst is yet to come because Leon has Zigfried’s mysterious and special card.
Episode 14

(Dub) Sinister Secrets, Part 3

GOLDEN CASTLE OF STROMBERG is infecting the world’s Duel Disks with a virus that will destroy KaibaCorp! If Yugi doesn’t destroy the card, the virus program can’t be stopped – but GOLDEN CASTLE OF STROMBERG can’t be destroyed by traps or spells!
Episode 15

(Dub) Getting Played

The gang sets off on an exotic trip for four to India, but when their plane crashes in a deserted forest, their relaxing vacation turns into a dangerous game of survival!
Episode 16

(Dub) Divide and Conquer

Realizing that they’ve become part of a real-life version of the Capsule Monsters board game, the gang struggles to find a way out.
Episode 17

(Dub) Reunited at Last

Reunited at last, Yugi and his friends rejoice. But their celebration is soon interrupted by a pack of man-eating wolves, a giant turtle and an angry Genie!
Episode 18

(Dub) Fortress of Fear

Grandpa translates an ancient stone tablet which directs the gang to locate the “Fortress of Fear.” Now they have until sunset to find this mysterious structure or they’ll be trapped in the world of Capsule Monsters forever!
Episode 19

(Dub) Eye of the Storm

Yugi and his friends discover that in order to return home to the real world they must pass a series of tests known as the Five Sacred Trials.
Episode 20

(Dub) Trial of Light and Shadow

After narrowly escaping their battle in the desert, the gang finds themselves stranded on a mysterious floating island. Here they must face a monster that derives its strength from the sun itself! But is this creature of light working alone!?
Episode 21

(Dub) Red-Eyes Black Curse

It’s on to level three as Yugi and his friends are transported to a lava-covered wasteland. To make matters worse, Joey is possessed by an evil force, and destroying it may mean destroying Joey as well!
Episode 22

(Dub) Fruit of Evolution

Yugi and his friends are faced with an impossible task – locating a magical apple in a forest full of apple trees. As if that wasn’t difficult enough, they find themselves trapped in an endless maze with dangerous creatures around every turn!
Episode 23

(Dub) The Fiendish Five, Part 1

The gang stumbles upon a small kingdom dominated by a clan of fierce dragons known as The Fiendish Five. If they fail to slay these beasts, one of Yugi’s friends must give up his soul!
Episode 24

(Dub) The Fiendish Five, Part 2

Yugi and his friends defeat the Fiendish Five…or so they think! These ferocious dragons have merged together and are now more powerful than ever!
Episode 25

(Dub) The True King, Part 1

Although the gang has passed the five sacred trials, the most dangerous test is yet to come. Now Yugi must face the spirit of Alexander the Great in an all-out Capsule Monsters war with the ultimate stakes!
Episode 26

(Dub) The True King, Part 2

Yugi's friends are unconscious leaving him to defeat Alexander the Great on his own!
Episode 27

(Dub) Tomb of the Nameless Pharaoh

Grandpa found the Millennium Puzzle decades ago, but little is known about the terrors, traps, turmoil and treachery he faced to find the ancient artifact!
Episode 28

(Dub) Spiritual Awakening

The evil spirit within the Millennium Ring has reunited with Bakura, yearning and prepped with a diabolical new monster to create the ultimate Shadow Game!
Episode 29

(Dub) Memoirs of a Pharaoh

Yugi and friends are going to the dawn of the duel, to the land where it all began, to the land where the Pharaoh's mysteries lie: Egypt!
Episode 30

(Dub) The Intruder, Part 1

Yugi and friends search for the only door within the endless labyrinth of the Puzzle that leads to ancient Egypt, but how can they find a door that even the Pharaoh couldn't find?
Episode 31

(Dub) The Intruder, Part 2

Seto has a plan to create a powerful army... but not only is his strategy dangerous, it's inhumane!
Episode 32

(Dub) Makings of a Magician

Mahad vows to stop the bandit king Bakura's sneak attacks once and for all, but he may have made a promise he can't keep!
Episode 33

(Dub) Birth of the Blue-Eyes

Mahad, the first of the Pharaoh's guardians, has fallen! Even worse, the bandit king Bakura now has the Millennium Ring, making his DIABOUND even more unstoppable!
Episode 34

(Dub) Village of Lost Souls

The origins of the Millennium Items are revealed! Who forged these powerful artifacts, and why were they created? Though the Millennium Items are powerful, such power comes with a heavy price... a debt that may never be able to be repaid!
Episode 35

(Dub) A Reversal of Fortune

While the bandit king is close to executing his master scheme, Aknadin has set his own grand plan into motion – now that the Pharaoh is gone, he wants Seto to become the new Pharaoh!
Episode 36

(Dub) In Search of a King

Bakura has stolen the Millennium Puzzle.
Episode 37

(Dub) Village of Vengeance, Part 1

Yugi and the Pharaoh are reunited, but the Pharaoh is powerless without the Millennium Puzzle! However, that won't stop the Pharaoh from a final showdown against the bandit king Bakura.
Episode 38

(Dub) Village of Vengeance, Part 2

It's the showdown in the sands between the bandit Bakura and his ever-growing DIABOUND versus the Pharaoh, Mahad the DARK MAGICIAN, and the remaining guardians of the Pharaoh!
Episode 39

(Dub) Village of Vengeance, Part 3

With the help of his father’s spirit, the Pharaoh and his guardians defeated the bandit Bakura’s Diabound and stopped the horrible Zorc from resurrecting... or did they when a traitor is revealed amongst the guardians’ midst!
Episode 40

(Dub) Village of Vengeance, Part 4

The secret is out! The Pharaoh's journey was more than a trip to the past – it's the greatest Shadow Game ever created!
Episode 41

(Dub) Village of Vengeance, Part 5

Zorc's incredible shadow energies have resurrected the bandit Bakura and his Diabound! With a second chance at revenge, the bandit king has broken up the Pharaoh's team so that he can divide and conquer them one at a time!
Episode 42

(Dub) Name of the Game

The hope of mankind rests on Yugi's shoulders as he arrives at the final temple chamber where the Pharaoh's name is located, but something unexpected is waiting for them - a sinister surprise that can cost them their lives!
Episode 43

(Dub) The Dark One Cometh, Part 1

After a nearly eternal slumber, the all-powerful Zorc has resurrected, plunging the world into darkness! Zorc has one goal - annihilate the world until there's nothing left but an empty void!
Episode 44

(Dub) The Dark One Cometh, Part 2

The Pharaoh and his guardians are down to their last line of defense as Shada falls victim to Zorc! The Pharaoh desperately wants to summon the three Egyptian Gods, but he can't without his Millennium Puzzle!
Episode 45

(Dub) The Dark One Cometh, Part 3

Exodia the Forbidden One couldn't defeat Zorc! Exodia was able to buy enough time for the Pharaoh to get his Millennium Puzzle back-he can now summon the almighty Egyptian Gods! It's time for the Pharaoh's counterattack in the biggest brawl in history!
Episode 46

(Dub) The Dark One Cometh, Part 4

The three Egyptian Gods have been defeated! The Pharaoh is severely hurt and unable to stop Zorc from setting fire to the city, but our heroes aren't giving up! It's not double vision when Seto and Kaiba transcend time to confront Zorc!
Episode 47

(Dub) In the Name of the Pharaoh

The Pharaoh and Kaiba's combined strength couldn't defeat Zorc! Yugi must give the Pharaoh his name, but Yugi doesn't know how to read ancient Egyptian text! All bets are off in the final clash where Yugi has to protect the past to save the future!
Episode 48

(Dub) The Final Journey

Pharaoh Atem, Yugi and friends have defeated the bandit Bakura and Zorc, but the final test still awaits! Yugi must duel... Atem! As they set sail to the final dueling grounds, everyone realizes this may be the final night Yugi and Atem have together...
Episode 49

(Dub) The Final Duel, Part 1

If Yugi defeats Atem, Yugi proves he's ready to stand on his own, and Atem can join his friends in the world beyond... but Yugi and Atem will be separated forever! The final test is about to begin!
Episode 50

(Dub) The Final Duel, Part 2

Atem has summoned all three Egyptian Gods! What chance does Yugi have against these powerful creatures that no one has been able to defeat? Yugi better think of a strategy quickly or this duel will be over soon!
Episode 51

(Dub) The Final Duel, Part 3

Atem still has all three Egyptian God Cards, Yugi doesn't have a single monster on the field! Yugi claims that he has a combo that will defeat the Egyptian Gods, but is he simply bragging or does he actually have a plan? The duel of destiny rages on!
Episode 52

(Dub) The Final Duel, Part 4

Yugi and Atem - more than friends, closer than brothers. Will they stay together, or is it time to say goodbye? It's the final answers, the final duel and the final time we will see our friends in the rousing conclusion to Yu-Gi-Oh!

