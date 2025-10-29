High school student Yuken (Yu) is suddenly transported to Twisted-Wonderland, a world of magic and wonder. Now, he must face monsters, whimsical magicians-in-training, and mysterious incidents, all without any magic of his own. Will Yu ever find a way back to his own world?more
High school student Yuken (Yu) is suddenly transported to Twisted...More
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High school student Yuken (Yu) is suddenly transported to Twisted-Wonderland, a world of magic and wonder. Now, he must face monsters, whimsical magicians-in-training, and mysterious incidents, all without any magic of his own. Will Yu ever find a way back to his own world?
About this Show
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (Eng Dub)
High school student Yuken (Yu) is suddenly transported to Twisted-Wonderland, a world of magic and wonder. Now, he must face monsters, whimsical magicians-in-training, and mysterious incidents, all without any magic of his own. Will Yu ever find a way back to his own world?