Twisted comedy thriller about obsessive friendship and maternal paranoia. Unfulfilled in her marriage, Nic is grieving a loss that she can’t share with anyone. Only her son Ollie keeps her going. But when Jen arrives in town, Nic's life is lit up with laughter and through this kindred soul her dark secret starts to surface.more
Twisted comedy thriller about obsessive friendship and maternal p...More
Starring: Daisy May CooperSelin HizliDustin Demri-Burns
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Twisted comedy thriller about obsessive friendship and maternal paranoia. Unfulfilled in her marriage, Nic is grieving a loss that she can’t share with anyone. Only her son Ollie keeps her going. But when Jen arrives in town, Nic's life is lit up with laughter and through this kindred soul her dark secret starts to surface.
Starring: Daisy May CooperSelin HizliDustin Demri-BurnsLenny RushDavid Fynn
About this Show
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Twisted comedy thriller about obsessive friendship and maternal paranoia. Unfulfilled in her marriage, Nic is grieving a loss that she can’t share with anyone. Only her son Ollie keeps her going. But when Jen arrives in town, Nic's life is lit up with laughter and through this kindred soul her dark secret starts to surface.
Starring: Daisy May CooperSelin HizliDustin Demri-BurnsLenny RushDavid Fynn