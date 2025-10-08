Kabo is a high school student with a stutter who struggles to express his feelings. He finds himself drawn to his classmate Wanda, who pursues dance without worrying about how others see her. Seeking a form of freestyle expression, Kabo takes on the unfamiliar world of dance.more
Kabo is a high school student with a stutter who struggles to exp...More
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Kabo is a high school student with a stutter who struggles to express his feelings. He finds himself drawn to his classmate Wanda, who pursues dance without worrying about how others see her. Seeking a form of freestyle expression, Kabo takes on the unfamiliar world of dance.
About this Show
Wandance (Eng Dub)
Kabo is a high school student with a stutter who struggles to express his feelings. He finds himself drawn to his classmate Wanda, who pursues dance without worrying about how others see her. Seeking a form of freestyle expression, Kabo takes on the unfamiliar world of dance.