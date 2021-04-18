1 season available (5 episodes)

Confronting a Serial Killer

The astonishing story of the unprecedented relationship between acclaimed author and journalist Jillian Lauren and the most prolific serial killer in American history, Sam Little.more

The astonishing story of the unprecedented relationship between a...More

TVMADocumentariesCrimeTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Confronting a Serial Killer

The astonishing story of the unprecedented relationship between acclaimed author and journalist Jillian Lauren and the most prolific serial killer in American history, Sam Little.

TVMADocumentariesCrimeTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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