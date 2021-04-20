2 seasons available (20 episodes)

Cruel SummerCruel Summer

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.more

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the n...More

Starring: Sadie StanleyLexi UnderwoodGriffin Gluck

Creator: Bert V. Royal

TV14ThrillerDramaTeenMysteryTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Cruel Summer S2 - Trailer
Cruel Summer: Download | Season 2, Episode 10
Cruel Summer: Download | Season 2, Episode 9
Cruel Summer: Download | Season 2, Episode 7
Cruel Summer: Download | Season 2, Episode 5
Cruel Summer: Two Truths and a Lie
Cruel Summer: Download | Season 2, Episode 1
Cruel Summer Rewind | Season 1, Episode 10
Cruel Summer Rewind | Season 1, Episode 9
Cruel Summer Rewind | Season 1, Episode 8
Cruel Summer Rewind | Season 1, Episode 7
Cruel Summer Rewind | Season 1, Episode 6
Cruel Summer Rewind | Season 1, Episode 5
Cruel Summer Rewind | Season 1, Episode 4
Cruel Summer Rewind | Season 1, Episode 3
Cruel Summer Rewind | Season 1, Episode 1 & Episode 2
Cruel Summer Trailer

About this Show

Cruel Summer

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.

Starring: Sadie StanleyLexi UnderwoodGriffin GluckLisa YamadaKaDee Strickland

Creator: Bert V. Royal

TV14ThrillerDramaTeenMysteryTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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