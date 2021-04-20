About this Show
Cruel Summer
From the executive producer, Jessica Biel, comes the chilling story of one girl, Kate Wallis, who goes missing. And another girl, Jeanette Turner, who mysteriously takes over her life. Told over 3 summers in the 90s, Cruel Summer will leave you torn between who to believe and what ‘the truth’ even looks like. Because the deeper you go in this mystery, the darker it gets. In this twisted tale, the truth is how you see it.
