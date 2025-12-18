“Discovered by Disaster” is a docuseries that explores how catastrophic natural events unveil hidden treasures and reshape our understanding of history. Ranging from earthquakes and volcanic eruptions to droughts and floods, the series reveals the powerful connection between calamity and the unearthing of history.more
“Discovered by Disaster” is a docuseries that explores how catast...More
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“Discovered by Disaster” is a docuseries that explores how catastrophic natural events unveil hidden treasures and reshape our understanding of history. Ranging from earthquakes and volcanic eruptions to droughts and floods, the series reveals the powerful connection between calamity and the unearthing of history.
About this Show
Discovered by Disaster
“Discovered by Disaster” is a docuseries that explores how catastrophic natural events unveil hidden treasures and reshape our understanding of history. Ranging from earthquakes and volcanic eruptions to droughts and floods, the series reveals the powerful connection between calamity and the unearthing of history.